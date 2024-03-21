Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires New Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BBSI traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $826.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

