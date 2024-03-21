Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.99. 7,390,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,676,868. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $203.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

