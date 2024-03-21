Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,084. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.56 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

