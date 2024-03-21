Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.27% of Coastal Financial worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 577,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 58.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 263,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.81. 49,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $519.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.15. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.28). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $124.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

