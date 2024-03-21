Cox Capital Mgt LLC Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.67 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.83.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

