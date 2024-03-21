Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.63. 146,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 24.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYBT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

