Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 16,662 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.89. 2,984,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.