Cox Capital Mgt LLC Takes $646,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in JD.com by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $46,889,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $56,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,489,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,165,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $45.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

