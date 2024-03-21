Cox Capital Mgt LLC Trims Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Armada Hoffler Properties makes up approximately 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE AHH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 682,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $950.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.96 and a beta of 0.99. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is -1,559.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,134 shares of company stock worth $88,342 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

