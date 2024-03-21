CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.87. 10,512,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,775,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

