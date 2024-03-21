CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy Sells 20,223 Shares

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.69 million, a P/E ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.02. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

