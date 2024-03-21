Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 6,790 shares.The stock last traded at $365.50 and had previously closed at $372.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

Daily Journal Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,281,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Daily Journal by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 740.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

