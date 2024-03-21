David W. Pijor Sells 1,273 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $15,263.27. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 441,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,709.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet lowered FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
