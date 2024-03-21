David W. Pijor Sells 1,273 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $15,263.27. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 441,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,709.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

