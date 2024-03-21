DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00112389 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00038543 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00017459 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

