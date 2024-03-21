DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Zacks reports.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

DMAC stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 8,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $103.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.75.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 344.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.