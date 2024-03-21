DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $231.42 million and $8.86 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.39 or 0.00624582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00128901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00211209 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00053470 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00119214 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,900,694,567 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

