Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) Shares Down 1.4%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 19 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHAC. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,172,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 129,196 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.
Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile
Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.
