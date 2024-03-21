Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.64

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 279543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,196,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

