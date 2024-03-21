Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Douglas Elliman accounts for approximately 0.8% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 13.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 16.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOUG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 486,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.45. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $214.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

