Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $7.26 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,415 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 34,070 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 5.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DKS traded up $5.41 on Thursday, hitting $224.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $224.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

