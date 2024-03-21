Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 925 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,014,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

