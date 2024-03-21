Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 113 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $298,069,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $445.87. 39,272,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,997,719. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.21. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

