Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 385 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after purchasing an additional 652,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 345,218 shares during the period.

SCHV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.15. 500,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,788. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $75.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

