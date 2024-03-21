Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 950 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. 510,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,878. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

