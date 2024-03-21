Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3105 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Drax Group Price Performance
Shares of Drax Group stock remained flat at $10.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
Drax Group Company Profile
