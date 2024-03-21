Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,318,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 682,578 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at $37,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,176,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 1,232,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 31.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after buying an additional 1,052,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 25.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,962,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

