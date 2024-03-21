Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Up 3.3%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 365,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 519,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 2,290.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Electrameccanica Vehicles

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 2,274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13,406.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,007,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 520,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13,363.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 424,424 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 412,198 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts and custom built vehicles.

