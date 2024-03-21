Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Purchases $32,360.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Mark Prince acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,784.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Mark Prince acquired 12,500 shares of Energy Services of America stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00.
Shares of Energy Services of America stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 67,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,507. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESOA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
