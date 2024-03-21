EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Cut by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 3.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.27.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

EPAM Systems stock traded down $8.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.21 and its 200 day moving average is $272.86. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.