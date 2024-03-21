Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.88 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00002860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $139.66 million and $392,957.01 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,896.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.00 or 0.00627035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00130250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00046089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.94 or 0.00212461 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00121352 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,146,932 coins and its circulating supply is 74,146,812 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.