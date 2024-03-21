Erik Mickels Purchases 11,363 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Mickels bought 11,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,657.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 817,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,136.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MarketWise Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MKTW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 212,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $583.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.53. MarketWise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

