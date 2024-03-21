Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP David Schrenk Sells 1,560 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $12,292.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, David Schrenk sold 1,206 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $9,623.88.

On Wednesday, March 13th, David Schrenk sold 253 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $2,064.48.

On Tuesday, March 5th, David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 95,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $177.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.99. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 14.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

