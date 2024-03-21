Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.17. 2,621,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.84 and its 200-day moving average is $132.99. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

