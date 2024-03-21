Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,640 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.14. The stock had a trading volume of 625,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,195. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $149.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.37. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

