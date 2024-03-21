Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,420. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.