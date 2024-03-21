Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Sells 438 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

