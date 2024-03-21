Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,371,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

