Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.82. 2,656,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

