Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.11. 2,926,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,015. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.62 and a 200-day moving average of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

