Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $94.96. 2,735,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,488. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.