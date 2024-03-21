Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $416,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,348. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.46, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

