Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY remained flat at $81.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,678,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,836. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

