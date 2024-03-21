Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 1.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

