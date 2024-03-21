Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 1.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,656,000 after buying an additional 27,696,340 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,949,000 after buying an additional 14,218,556 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,791,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,326,000 after buying an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,924,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,259,738. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

View Our Latest Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.