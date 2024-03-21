Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 12,412 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,430 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485,756 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $631,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,559 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,934,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.81. 26,781,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,432,889. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

