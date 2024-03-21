Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Trims Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises 1.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $174,257,000.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.2 %

BHP traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,674. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

