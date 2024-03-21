First Bank & Trust Has $38.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.4% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. 8,951,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,322,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

