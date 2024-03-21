First Bank & Trust Purchases 507 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PNC traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

