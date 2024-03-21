First Bank & Trust Purchases 647 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

