First Bank & Trust Raises Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. National Grid accounts for 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. FMR LLC raised its position in National Grid by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 219,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 21.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 214,919 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 311,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

